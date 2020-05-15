Lydia I. Beebe Purchases 1,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Director Lydia I. Beebe purchased 1,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $12,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 233,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.37. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

