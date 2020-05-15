Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Magna International by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 395,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

