Marathon Oil (MRO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/10/2020 – Marathon Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/8/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/7/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Marathon Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Marathon Oil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

4/22/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/1/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $23.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2020 – Marathon Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/24/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,875,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,763,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

