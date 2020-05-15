Marc D. Grossman Purchases 3,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Marc D. Grossman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ESQ traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,949. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ESQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Esquire Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 6,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Esquire Financial by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

