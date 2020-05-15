Mark Southey Acquires 15,000 Shares of Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) Stock

Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) insider Mark Southey bought 15,000 shares of Fleetwood stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$27,495.00 ($19,500.00).
Shares of FWD stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$1.44 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. Fleetwood Co. Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.12 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of A$2.29 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of $136.24 million and a PE ratio of -42.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.81.
About Fleetwood
