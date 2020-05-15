Mark Southey Acquires 15,000 Shares of Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) Stock

Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) insider Mark Southey bought 15,000 shares of Fleetwood stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$27,495.00 ($19,500.00).

Shares of FWD stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$1.44 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. Fleetwood Co. Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.12 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of A$2.29 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of $136.24 million and a PE ratio of -42.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.81.

Fleetwood Corporation Limited provides accommodation solutions, recreational vehicles, and parts and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of accommodation for affordable housing, education, and commercial markets; and operation of accommodation villages.

