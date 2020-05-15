Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,460.90 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $132,460.90 and approximately $42.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00773725 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026351 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00241103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00141738 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.