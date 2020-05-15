Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

