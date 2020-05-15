Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Cut by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,709,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.