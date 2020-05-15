Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph Acquires 157,000 Shares

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph purchased 157,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,691,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,300,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,651,897.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, George Joseph purchased 66,363 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,840.95.

On Thursday, May 7th, George Joseph bought 103,465 shares of Mercury General stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80.

On Friday, March 13th, George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 30,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCY. Raymond James cut Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

