Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price fell 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.45, 712,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 749,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Methanex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

