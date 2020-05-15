Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MXCYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCYY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $183.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metso Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.