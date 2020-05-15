Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $527,220.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $9.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $699.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $695.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,551 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

