Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director John E. Noone Acquires 1,000 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $16,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John E. Noone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, John E. Noone bought 1,300 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00.

Shares of MPB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

