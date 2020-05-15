Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 27,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $81.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIST shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.