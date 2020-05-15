Miller Investment Management LP Has $951,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,862. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

