Miller Investment Management LP Takes $11.86 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after buying an additional 127,297 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.68. The stock had a trading volume of 665,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

