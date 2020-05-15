Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 262 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 10,415,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.