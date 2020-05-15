Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 73,354,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

