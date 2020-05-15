Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,899,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

