Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.99.

NVDA stock traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.73. 12,844,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $324.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

