Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.86. 6,589,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.