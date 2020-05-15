Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 3,483 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 154.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 620,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.50. 875,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,904. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

