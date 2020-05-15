Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.00. 3,892,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

