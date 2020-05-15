Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.18. The stock had a trading volume of 146,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

