Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,108 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 954,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

