Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 176 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,353.39. 1,123,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,237.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.90. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

