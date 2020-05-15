Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 204 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 495,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,612,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,583,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

