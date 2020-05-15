Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 380 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.06. 5,638,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.69, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,867 shares of company stock worth $67,375,641. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

