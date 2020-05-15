Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.24. The company had a trading volume of 608,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

