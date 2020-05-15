MONDI PLC/ADR’s (MONDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of MONDY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 9,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,518. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

