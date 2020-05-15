Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Danske raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS PANDY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,615. PANDORA A /S/S has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

