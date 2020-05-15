Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 24,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

