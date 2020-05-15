MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Update

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 681,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $47,374,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,012.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 556,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $32,177,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.