Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 17,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,242. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Get Myomo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.