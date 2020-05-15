Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Down 9.8%

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $12.01, approximately 844,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 843,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 405,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,034,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,535,120 shares of company stock valued at $22,487,600. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 868,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,498,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,150,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.