Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 15.6%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) fell 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.71, 4,917,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 352% from the average session volume of 1,088,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

