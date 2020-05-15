Nectar Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $18.94 and $10.39. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $487.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026351 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,305.83 or 0.99319733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000561 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00085244 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

