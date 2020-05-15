Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 13,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nephros by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nephros by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

