Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) CEO Lee Jacobson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) CEO Lee Jacobson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,993 shares in the company, valued at $520,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 1,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Nesco Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nesco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nesco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nesco by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nesco by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nesco by 28.4% in the first quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Nesco by 85.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.