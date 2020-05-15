NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 294,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,389. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 10,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric I. Richman bought 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,833 shares of company stock valued at $152,902. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

