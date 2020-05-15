New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Raised to $1.20 at CIBC

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $0.75 to $1.20 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.04.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 3,830,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,817. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 765,235 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,470,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 362,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of New Gold by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

