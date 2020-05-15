New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.01-0.04 EPS.

NEWR stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Cowen lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.