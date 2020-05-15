New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 3,995,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,058,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 104,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

