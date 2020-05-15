New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $64.21. 233,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in New Relic by 33.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

