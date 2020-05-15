New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. New Relic updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.01-0.04 EPS.

Shares of NEWR traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.89. 4,003,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,942. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

