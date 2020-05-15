NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,677,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $15,030.00.
- On Friday, March 20th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $10,640.00.
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $8,190.00.
- On Friday, March 13th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $13,430.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00.
NEWTEK Business Services stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,940. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 142,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 269.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NEWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
About NEWTEK Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
