NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,677,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $15,030.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $10,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $8,190.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $13,430.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00.

NEWTEK Business Services stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,940. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 142,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 269.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

