Nexity (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

Nexity (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Nexity stock remained flat at $$26.85 on Wednesday. 1,214 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Nexity

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Individual Clients Division, Commercial Clients Division, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

