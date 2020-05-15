NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.78, 909,203 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 855,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NF Energy Saving from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of NF Energy Saving at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

