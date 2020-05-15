Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF remained flat at $$8.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404. Nordex has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

