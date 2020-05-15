Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,416. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

